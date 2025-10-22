New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Delhi, arrested a tout red-handed in a bribery case, who received a bribe on behalf of officials of Sub-Registrar-I, Kashmiri Gate, Delhi, on Wednesday, the police said.

The bribe amount was demanded by a tout, who worked as a deed writer in the Sub Registrar's office. The accused has been identified as Keshav Joshi, an official said.

"On October 21st, the ACB received a complaint from an advocate, Supreme Court of India, against Keshav Joshi, operating as a Deed Writer, near the office of Sub-Registrar-I, Kashmiri Gate," according to police officials.

In a complaint, he stated that "the deed writer is demanding Rs. three Lakhs on behalf of officials of Sub-Registrar, to facilitate the registration of the Sale Deed regarding a property situated at Ahata Thakur Dass, Sarai Rohilla, Delhi. Later on, after negotiation, the amount of settled at Rs. 1,60,000, the police informed..

The complainant found this demand unethical and attempted to meet the Sub Registrar at Kashmiri Gate, Delhi. But the officials present in the office did not allow him to do so and suggested that he meet the accused to resolve the matter.

"Aggrieved by the unethical and unreasonable demands of the accused, who works as a Deed Writer, the complainant has approached the ACB Delhi for legal action," a police official said.

The complainant met with Assistant Commissioner of Police Jarnail Singh, who, after examining the complaint, diligently briefed the Deputy Commissioner of Police and the ACB on the facts.

Accordingly, a raiding team was constituted under the close supervision of ACP Jarnail Singh and the overall supervision of Shweta Singh Chauhan, DCP/ACB, comprising Inspector Bhagwan Singh, Inspector Ajeet Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector Pawan Kumar, Head Constable Krishan, and Head Constable Ashish.

ACB formed a team on October 22 to nab the accused, along with the complainant and the Panch witness, who arrived at the designated meeting point, near the office of Sub-Registrar-I, Delhi.

Simultaneously, upon the Panch witness's pre-decided indication, ACB apprehended the alleged Deed Writer, who was caught red-handed receiving Rs. 50,000 as a bribe from the complainant, as part payment of the demanded amount, in the presence of five witnesses.

In this regard, a case under Section 7A of the POC Act has been registered by PS ACB, and the accused has been arrested in this case. Further investigation is in progress," said officials. (ANI)

