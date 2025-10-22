Bengaluru, October 22: In a shocking and disturbing incident, a gang claiming to be police informers barged into a residence and gang-raped a woman from West Bengal after assaulting her son and others. The incident took place within the limits of the Madanayakanahalli police station on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The arrested accused have been identified as Karthik, Glen, and Siyog. Police have launched a manhunt for the remaining suspects. The gang had also robbed Rs 50,000 in cash and the victim’s mobile phone after committing the crime. Bengaluru Rural SP C.K. Baba stated on Wednesday, “The incident occurred on Tuesday night. A gang of five men barged into the victim’s residence, tied up and assaulted two men, and then committed gang rape. After the matter came to light, police rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. A case of gang rape and robbery has been registered.” Bengaluru Horror: B-Tech Student Arrested for Raping College Senior Inside Campus, Asked Victim if She Needed Pills After Incident.

SP Baba added that the two men assaulted by the accused are currently being treated at NIMHANS. Three accused have been arrested, and three special police teams have been formed to trace the two others. The case is being treated seriously, and the Deputy SP of Nelamangala Division is supervising the probe. According to police, the five-member gang forcibly entered the rented house of a family from West Bengal on Tuesday night. Claiming to be informers of Peenya police station, they said they were conducting a raid based on a tip-off that the family was involved in selling ganja and prostitution. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Alleges Gang Rape by Friend and 2 Others, Says She Was Forced To Transfer Money and Robbed of Fridge, Washing Machine; 3 Arrested.

The gang assaulted the son of the victim and also attacked her female friend. They then dragged the victim into another room and gang-raped her. During the assault, the victim’s son managed to call the police. By the time officers arrived, the accused had fled the scene. Based on the victim’s statement, police were able to identify two of the accused. Acting swiftly, they arrested three suspects. Further investigation is underway.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women / Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/ 1291; Missing Child and Women – 1094.

