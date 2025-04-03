New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has appointed the chairpersons of the three financial committees for the year 2025-26.

According to an order, Ajay Mahawar will head the Committee on Public Accounts, Gajender Drall has been named the Chairperson of the Committee on Government Undertakings, and Harish Khurana will lead the Committee on Estimates.

Meanwhile, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on 'Prevention of Air Pollution from Vehicles', presented in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, has highlighted major irregularities in pollution testing and enforcement measures, raising concerns over the reliability of the system.

According to the report, Pollution Checking Centres (PCCs) in Delhi have been issuing an excessive number of Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCCs), including vehicles that failed to meet emission norms. This has raised serious doubts about the credibility of pollution tests.

Key findings of the CAG report revealed the condition of air pollution in the national capital.

Emission data not recorded in the database: Despite Supreme Court directions, no link was established between emission data and the National Database of Vehicles--VAHAN. This allows PCCs to manually select a vehicle's BS emission standard, increasing the risk of manipulation.

However, AAP MLA and former environment minister of Delhi Gopal Rai defended the AAP's government in the national capital noting that the recent report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the 'Prevention of Air Pollution from Vehicles' did not include any references to "corruption."

"The CAG report on air pollution, which has been presented in the assembly, is being scrutinized by BJP leaders to find corruption, but not a single line of corruption has been found so far. The report highlights that the AAP government was the only one that successfully curbed air pollution by implementing schemes like the Odd-Even scheme," he said.

He further stated that under the previous Delhi government the air quality in the national capital had improved and the number of good air quality days had increased to 208 out of 365. (ANI)

