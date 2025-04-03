New Delhi, April 3: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday raised the issue of alleged encroachment of Indian territory by China and the freshly imposed US tariffs on Indian exports, seeking answers on “what the government is going to do on these issues”.

Rahul Gandhi Slams US Tariffs

Raising the issues in the House, LoP Gandhi accused the government of not taking a firm stand against foreigners and compromising with the interests of the country, claiming that the 26 per cent reciprocal tariff imposed by the US on India would “devastate our economy", more specifically the auto and pharmaceutical industry. Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Slams BJP MP Anurag Thakur Over Remarks During Waqf Bill Discussion, Says ‘Prove Allegations or Resign’.

Rahul Gandhi Slams Donald Trump’s Tariffs on India

Rahul Gandhi slams Donald Trump's tariffs on India "Our ally has just decided to impose tariffs on us which is going to completely devastate our economy" pic.twitter.com/kd5JLzToGT — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) April 3, 2025

LoP Questions Chinese ‘Encroachment’ of Indian Territory

"China has taken 4000 km of our territory and our Foreign Secretary is cutting cake with the Chinese Ambassador," declares Rahul Gandhi Gandhi goes on to attack govt's policy of normalising ties with China pic.twitter.com/POJVUqlW8J — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) April 3, 2025

“They bow before every foreigner,” he said, recalling late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s statement on foreign policy that she stands straight as she was an Indian and did not lean left or right. “It is a known fact that China is sitting on 4,000 sq km of our territory. I was shocked to see, sometime back, that our Foreign Secretary was cutting a cake with the Chinese Ambassador,” Rahul Gandhi said, wondering if it was a "celebration of our 20 soldiers’ supreme sacrifice."

Rahul Gandhi Slams Govt Over 'China Occupying Land'

“The question is, what exactly is happening to this territory,” LoP Gandhi said. “We are not against normalcy but normalcy needs to be preceded by status quo. Our land should be restored to us,” LoP Gandhi added. The Congress MP said that the Prime Minister and the President have written to the Chinese. “It is not our own people but the Ambassador of China who is saying that the PM and the President have written letters,” LoP Gandhi said. ‘Should Carry Congress in Blood’: Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Need To Filter Out Leaders Who Work for BJP', Warns of Strict Action.

Rahul Gandhi added that foreign policy is about managing other countries, including the neighbouring ones. “You have given China 4,000 sq km of land. On the other side, our ally US suddenly decides to impose 26 per cent tariff, which is going to devastate our economy," LoP Gandhi said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2025 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).