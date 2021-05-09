New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers and MLAs are involved in black-marketing and hoarding of medicines and oxygen at a time when the nation is dealing with surging COVID-19 cases.

Addressing media Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said the Kejriwal government was warned on March 6 by the Centre about arrangements of procurement of oxygen, but no action was taken in this regard.

"At a time when people of Delhi are gasping for breath and BJP along with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and other organisations are helping people, Delhi government's ministers and MLAs are involved in black-marketing and hoarding of medicines and oxygen," he said.

The Delhi BJP chief claimed that the Kejriwal government and AAP are responsible for the COVID crisis in the national capital.

"Earlier on March 6, Central government warned Delhi government about the arrangements of procurement of oxygen but they didn't do anything. But when they got pressure from hospitals, they (Delhi government) on April 18 started looking for vendors for cryogenic oxygen tanker," Gupta said.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Kejriwal told the media that the oxygen situation has improved in Delhi.

"We used the lockdown period to boost our medical infrastructure and to increase oxygen beds at various locations. The oxygen situation has improved in Delhi. We're not getting panic or SOS calls from hospitals now," Kejriwal had said.

As the city remained under lockdown for nearly three straight weeks, Delhi witnessed a slight dip in COVID-19 cases and positivity rate with only 13,336 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin by the Delhi government released on Sunday.

The COVID-19 positivity rate also dropped to 21.67 per cent, the lowest since April 17 when it was 24.56 per cent.

Along with the dip in the COVID-19 cases, the number of deaths due to the disease also came down below 300 after 17 days. As many as 273 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate in the national capital stands at 1.46 per cent. (ANI)

