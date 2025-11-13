New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Following the recent car blast incident in the national capital, Delhi police are stepping up measures to strengthen vehicle verification norms. Delhi Police personnel have begun meetings with car dealers and market associations to ensure stricter compliance with registration and ownership verification procedures.

Delhi Police PRO Sanjay Tyagi said, "As a part of an ongoing process, we keep meeting car dealers and market associations. If any district police has called a meeting to re-enforce, then it is a welcome step."

Earlier, ACP Somnath Paruthi stated that police officials are holding meetings with car dealers across the city to ensure that all sales follow proper documentation and identity verification procedures.

"Following the recent incident, we are meeting with car dealers to check compliance with vehicle registration norms and identity of car owners. Following this incident, we have asked the car dealers to carefully check who they are selling the car to. We have also asked them to inform the police of any suspicious customers," he said.Lokesh Munjal, President of the All India Car Dealers Association's Delhi unit, urged all dealers to remain vigilant and ensure that verified documents support every transaction.

"I appeal to all car dealers not to sell cars without verifying all documents that might lead to any unfortunate incident," Munjal told ANI.

He also appealed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "punish the perpetrators".

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed its profound grief over the loss of lives in the terrorist incident involving a car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening.

The Cabinet observed two minutes' silence in honour of the innocent lives lost. The Cabinet adopted a resolution and unequivocally condemned the "dastardly and cowardly act" that has led to the loss of innocent lives and reiterated India's commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

The resolution said that the country has witnessed a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces, through a car explosion near the Red Fort on the evening of November 10. The explosion resulted in multiple fatalities and caused injuries to several others.

"The Cabinet directs that the investigation into the incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay," it added.

The National Investigation Agency is carrying out investigations into the Delhi blast case. (ANI)

