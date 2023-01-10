New Delhi, January 10: A cash van guard was killed when a person opened fire at him and fled after looting money from the van in Wazirabad, police said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Jai Singh, 55, police said. The amount of money looted is about Rs 8 lakh. Delhi: Cash Van Guard Shot Dead by Armed Assailant Near Jagatpur Flyover, Money Looted.

A call was received at the Wazirabad police station around 5 pm regarding a firing incident and looting of a cash van. The police team rushed to the spot and found that the call was true. Nagpur: Man Shot Dead by Friend over Affair with Latter's Wife.

One cash van arrived at the ICICI ATM near the Jagatpur flyover for depositing cash at around 4:50 pm. But, one person came from behind and opened fire at the cash van guard. He fled after taking the money. The injured guard was taken to the hospital where was declared brought dead. Further investigation is underway in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)