New Delhi, January 10: A cash van guard was shot dead and the money looted by an armed assailant near Jagatpur flyover in North Delhi on Tuesday evening, police said. According to a senior police official, a police control room (PCR) call was received at around 5 p.m. regarding a firing incident and loot of a cash van, following which a police team rushed to the spot. Nagpur: Man Shot Dead by Friend over Affair with Latter's Wife.

"At around 4.50 p.m, one cash van had arrived at ICICI ATM near Jagatpur flyover for depositing cash. One person came from behind and fired at the cash van guard and fled away taking the money," the official said. Unidentified Men Open Fire at Car of Mumbai Civic Body Contractor.

"The guard was declared brought dead at the hospital. Police teams are on the spot," said the official. More details are awaited

