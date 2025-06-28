New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in a mock Parliament programme organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha on Saturday, where the Emergency was discussed. Gupta described it as a "meaningful experience" and emphasised the importance of understanding this dark chapter in India's history.

She said the country was turned into a jail on June 25, 1975, with lakhs of people imprisoned and democracy crushed.

Also Read | 'May Mahaprabhu Jagannath Forgive All Those Responsible for Terrible Mess': Naveen Patnaik Expresses Anguish Over Inordinate Delay in Jagannth Rath Yatra in Puri.

Gupta added that the women of Delhi learned about this dark chapter and stressed the need for the nation to stay united to prevent such a crisis in the future.

Speaking to the reporters, Rekha Gupta said, "It felt great to participate in the mock parliament program organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha, where the Emergency was discussed. Whatever happened in the country on 25 June 1975, the country was turned into a prison. Lakhs of people were sent to jail. By murdering democracy, a dark chapter was added to the country's history. Today, the women of Delhi gained knowledge about that chapter. To ensure such a crisis never befalls the country again, the entire nation will unite to fight this battle."

Also Read | MSME Day Conclave 2025: Government Building E-Commerce Exports Hubs To Empower Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Earlier, on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the 34th Mango Festival at the Tyagraj Stadium in Delhi. The festival saw active participation from farmers, agricultural experts, and mango producers, providing a platform for sharing challenges, innovations, and opportunities.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Rekha Gupta interacted with farmers, agricultural experts, and mango producers at the event venue, gathering information about their challenges, opportunities, and innovations.

Describing the event as both a learning experience and a celebration of India's agricultural diversity, the Delhi Chief Minister highlighted the relevance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Vocal for Local" and "One India, Great India." She invited all Delhiites to explore the two-day Mango Festival, which showcased a wide variety of mangoes from across the country.

Speaking to ANI, CM Rekha Gupta said, "Farmers from all over the country have come to participate in this Mango Exhibition organised by Delhi Tourism. They have brought various varieties of mangoes, on which specialised methods have been used. A beautiful mango exhibition has been showcased here for the people of Delhi. I congratulate my department as well as the cabinet minister (Kapil Mishra), who worked hard and gave this opportunity to Delhi to enjoy the mangoes that came from all over the country..." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)