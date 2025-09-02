New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the flood-affected areas near New Delhi's Loha Pul on Tuesday after traffic and public movement around the bridge were halted due to Yamuna river rising above the danger mark of 205.33 meters.

During her visit, the Chief Minister interacted with residents and said that the situation was under control. She noted that the water released from the Hathnikund Barrage was expected to reach the national capital by evening, and that arrangements had been made for accommodation of affected families.

"The situation is under control. The release from Hathnikund Barrage is expected to reach Delhi by the evening. Despite that, the outflow of water from here is at the right point. The Administration has made all necessary arrangements for the residents here. Even better arrangements would be made. I met the people here and saw arrangements for their accommodation...There is water flow only in the Yamuna plain...All arrangements are being made for the people...We will not let there be any difficulty," Gupta told reporters.

She added that Delhi would coordinate with adjoining states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Haryana to extend assistance.

"I have spoken with the adjoining states - J-K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Haryana. We will extend all possible help to them, whatever is required. Together, we will face this crisis..." she said.

Later in a post on X, the CM wrote, "Today, I inspected the relief camp near Geeta Colony Flyover and the Old Iron Bridge. I met with the affected families, listened to their problems, and assured them that the Delhi government is with them at every step. The safety and convenience of citizens is our topmost priority, and every possible assistance is being ensured."

https://x.com/gupta_rekha/status/1962813748986741035

Earlier in the day, traffic and public movement near the Loha Pul was halted until 5 pm today after the Yamuna River crossed the danger mark of 205.33 meters due to heavy rainfall across the National Capital Region (NCR).

The order was issued in response to a flood advisory from the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The Shahdara District Magistrate announced the restrictions, warning that the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) may exceed 206.50 metres.

According to the order, "As the water level of ORB (Delhi Old Railway Bridge) may cross the danger level and is likely to exceed 206.50 m, a CWC advisory may be expected soon. So, all the Sector Officers are hereby advised to keep a strict vigil in their respective areas and to take necessary action at vulnerable points, such as people residing within the river embankments, shall be warned and shifted to safer places."

It further said, "The police and the staff of 1&FC Department would undertake patrolling along the right and left marginal embankments and keep vigil round the clock on the vulnerable points, regulators/pumps, etc. as required." (ANI)

