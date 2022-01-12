New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): A 56-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), who was allegedly bitten by a stray dog, has been sent to district lines after a video of him beating the stray dog with a stick went viral, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place on January 10 when ASI Ravinder, posted in Jaffrabad Police Station, was deployed for motorcycle patrolling in the area.

"When he was patrolling in the Gali No. 44 one stray dog attacked him and injured him by biting on his leg. Reacting to that and in his self-defence, he hit the dog with the stick unintentionally," said the police.

The police said that ASI Ravinder was treated in the emergency in the hospital.

"Though his act was unintentional, however, he has been sensitized as he was supposed to act sensibly in such situation. He has been sent to district lines and an inquiry will be conducted by public grievances cell," the police added.

It further said that in the recent past, incidents of attacks by stray dogs have come to notice in the area.

Recently, stray dogs have attacked two young boys, which were saved by intervention by an old lady. Later, she was felicitated by DCP/NED for her courage and noble act in saving two young boys, the police said. (ANI)

