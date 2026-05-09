India News | Delhi Crime Branch Arrests Proclaimed Offender from Meerut

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): A proclaimed offender wanted in an Arms Act case registered at the KN Katju Marg Police Station was arrested from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, police said.

The accused, identified as Guffran, son of Khurshid and a resident of Meerut, was apprehended by a Crime Branch team following a specific tip-off. He was wanted in connection with an FIR registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act at PS KN Katju Marg, Delhi.

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According to police, on March 2, 2025, the KN Katju Marg police arrested one Gaurav and recovered two illegal firearms, including a country-made pistol, along with four live cartridges from his possession. Subsequently, an FIR under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at the police station on March 3, 2025.

During the investigation, police found that the illegal weapons had allegedly been supplied to Gaurav by Guffran and his brother, Ahsan. Despite repeated raids and local searches, both accused remained absconding. On February 2, 2026, a Rohini Court declared them proclaimed offenders.

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Police said that, acting on a secret tip-off, a special team was formed to trace the accused. Using field intelligence and technical surveillance, the team tracked Guffran's location to Village Dadri in Meerut district.

On May 8, 2026, the Crime Branch laid a trap near the village and apprehended the accused with the help of technical inputs, police added.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Delhi Police East District, under Operation "Gang Bust", arrested an active member of the notorious Gogi Gang during a joint operation conducted by the Special Staff and Police Station Patparganj Industrial Area.

The accused has been identified as Amit Maan. He was apprehended while roaming suspiciously in the Patparganj Industrial Area on a stolen Duke motorcycle. A sophisticated illegal pistol loaded with five live cartridges was recovered from his possession.

Acting on specific intelligence gathered through technical surveillance and informer inputs, the police team arrested the accused before he could execute any major crime.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had come to the area to conduct reconnaissance of potential extortion targets. His timely arrest, along with the recovery of the weapon and stolen vehicle, helped avert a serious threat to law and order and public safety. (ANI)

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