Kalyan-Dombivli Water Cut: KDMC Announces Weekly 24-Hour Water Supply Shutdowns To Conserve Barvi Dam Reserves

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The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has announced a mandatory 24-hour water supply shutdown to take place every Monday and Tuesday starting next week. The measure is part of a strategic effort to conserve existing water stocks in the Barvi Dam until the onset of the monsoon. Civic authorities confirmed the decision following state government directives aimed at maintaining sufficient reserves to last through August 31.

The move comes amid meteorological concerns that the 2026 monsoon could be delayed due to the potential impact of the El Niño weather pattern. Mumbai Monsoon 2026: BMC To Deploy 547 Smart IoT Pumps To Track Flooding in Real-Time; Ashwini Bhide Says 406 Flood-Prone Spots Addressed.

Scheduled Interruptions and Affected Areas

Under the new conservation schedule, water supply across Kalyan, Dombivli, and adjacent regions will be completely suspended for a 24-hour window from midnight Monday to midnight Tuesday each week. During these periods, all major pumping stations and water treatment facilities - including those at Barave, Netivali, Mohili, and Titwala - will cease operations. Residents are advised that while supply will resume on Wednesday mornings, it may initially return at low pressure.

Rising Pressure on Water Resources

KDMC currently draws approximately 347 million liters of water daily from the Barvi Dam to serve the urban populations of Kalyan and Dombivli. Additional supplies are diverted to Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) zones and surrounding rural localities. Civic officials noted that a rapidly growing population, combined with increasingly unpredictable rainfall patterns, has placed unprecedented pressure on the region's primary water sources.

Financial and Regional Impact

The shutdown arrives as the region already grapples with severe shortages. Many neighborhoods have become increasingly dependent on private and municipal water tankers to meet daily needs. Recent reports indicate that the KDMC currently spends over INR 11 crore annually on tanker services to mitigate supply gaps across the twin cities. By implementing these scheduled cuts now, authorities hope to avoid more drastic measures later in the summer. Thane Water Cut: TMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Shutdown Starting May 7; Check List of Affected Areas.

Civic authorities have issued an appeal to all residents to store adequate water in advance of the Monday midnight deadline. For the latest updates on supply restoration or to request emergency tanker services, residents can contact their local ward offices.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mumbai Live), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).