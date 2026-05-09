Kerala Shocker: Auto Driver S*xually Assaults Woman After Drugging Her With Spiked Juice in Adoor, Arrested

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The Kerala Police on Saturday, May 9, confirmed the arrest of an auto rickshaw driver accused of drugging and s*xually assaulting a 28-year-old woman in Adoor. The suspect, identified as Vinod, a local resident, was apprehended on Friday night following an intensified investigation directed by the District Police Chief. He had reportedly been in hiding since a formal case was registered against him last month.

Details of the Alleged S*xual Assault

According to police statements, the victim, who lives separately from her husband near the accused's residence, frequently hired Vinod's auto rickshaw for transport. The initial incident allegedly occurred in February 2026, when Vinod reportedly provided the woman with juice spiked with a sedative. Kerala Shocker: 36-Year-Old Woman Booked Under POCSO Act for Alleged S*xual Abuse of 17-Year-Old Boy in Kasaragod.

Investigators allege that while the victim was incapacitated, Vinod s*xually assaulted her. He is further accused of recording the act on his mobile phone to use as leverage for ongoing harassment.

Blackmail and Physical Violence

The case took a more severe turn following the initial assault. Police officials at the Adoor station stated that Vinod allegedly used the recorded videos to threaten the victim, subjecting her to multiple instances of s*xual harassment over the following months. The victim eventually disclosed the ordeal to her husband after Vinod reportedly threatened to leak the footage on social media platforms. In response to her resistance, Vinod allegedly physically assaulted the woman, prompting her to file a formal police complaint in April. Kerala Shocker: Kannur Dental College Student Dies by Suicide in Anjarakandy; Voice Messages Surface Amid Harassment Allegations.

Investigation and Arrest

The arrest followed a period of perceived inaction that led the complainant to escalate the matter to the District Police Chief. Upon the chief's intervention, local authorities tracked Vinod to his hiding spot and took him into custody. Adoor police confirmed that Vinod is currently being interrogated. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to recover digital evidence, including the alleged video recordings, which are central to the case.

The accused is expected to be produced before a local court for remand procedures as the investigation continues under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 11:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).