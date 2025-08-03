New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative, aimed at promoting fitness and healthy living, was organised in Delhi, drawing enthusiastic participation from athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Manoj Singh, a Player Development Coach, lauded the initiative, stating, "It's a great effort by the Sports Minister and Prime Minister to inspire the younger generation and everyone else. Cycling is a simple way to stay fit, and is easily available in every household. It's an easy step to make yourself fit."

Sharing his recent achievement, Singh added, "I'm currently working as a Player Development Coach. We recently participated in the South Asian Basketball Championship, where we won the gold medal and qualified for the Asian Championship. Thank you."

Shekhar Rathi, another participant and gold medalist at the Under-16 South Asian Championship, expressed his excitement, saying, "I won a gold medal at the Under-16 South Asian Championship, and our team performed exceptionally well. Now, we're heading to Asia and Mongolia, and we aim to excel there too. This cycling event held here is a great experience and beneficial for everyone."

Arman Mataria, a basketball player who also won a gold medal at the South Asian Basketball Championship in the Maldives, emphasised the importance of the initiative.

"I'm a basketball player, and I believe Sunday cycling is a fantastic way to maintain fitness. The government is encouraging us to take up this activity, and it's a great start for everyone," he said.

Ansh Tomar, another participant, shared a nostalgic experience, stating, "My experience today was amazing. I rode a bicycle after three years, and it felt like reliving my old days. When I started playing basketball, I had forgotten about cycling. Seeing the bicycle today reminded me of those times, and I believe such cycling initiatives should be promoted."

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Rope Skipping team led by Dr Shikha Gupta, Raahgiri Foundation, My Bikes and MY Bharat.

The cycling drive is organised simultaneously in the capitals of all States and Union Territories, besides SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOES), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India centres (KICs) across various age groups.

Earlier on July 20, the 32nd edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle culminated in a grand celebration of fitness and a strong message against substance abuse with Mandaviya riding a cycle along with a massive crowd of over 3000 individuals at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus in Varanasi, a release said.

Emphasising the importance of keeping the nation's youth away from drugs, Mandaviya encouraged the large crowd gathered at the BHU campus to adopt an active lifestyle and said, "A healthy body can only lead to a healthy mind, and a healthy mind can only catalyse the nation towards Viksit Bharat."

The special edition of the nationwide cycling initiative was organised in partnership with several educational institutions, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), DAV College Management Committee, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and Bal Bharati Public School. (ANI)

