New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday refused to give any interim relief to Manish Sisodia as it listed his plea seeking interim and regular bail plea on the week commencing from September 4.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti listed the matter for September and asked the probe agency to explain the money trail involved in the case as well as policy decisions.

The court took note of the CBI affidavit, whereby it was said that Sisodia's wife has been suffering from the disease for the last 23 years.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia's bail plea, explained that his wife's health has recently deteriorated, leading to her hospitalisation, and she is facing various issues, including walking difficulties.

But the court was not convinced at this stage and said that it would examine it on the next date of the hearing.

The court also asked Additional Solicitor General SV Raju to give a clear picture on the aspects relating to the money trail involved in the matter. The court noted that the agency's affidavit has not given clear pictures related to these aspects.

The court also granted more time to the Enforcement Directorate to file an affidavit in the matter.

In its affidavit, the CBI has opposed the bail plea of Sisodia and urged the Supreme Court to dismiss it, saying that he is the kingpin and architect of the conspiracy in connection with liquor policy irregularities.

The CBI said that the health condition of the wife of Manish Sisodia is nothing new, as her treatment has been ongoing for 23 years, as mentioned by him. Sisodia had also urged the Delhi High Court for interim bail on identical grounds arising out of his wife's health condition, which he later withdrew after it was pointed out before the High Court that the Petitioner had suppressed vital facts in relation to the discharge of his wife from the hospital, the CBI said.

Furthermore, while withdrawing the said interim bail application, the petitioner, Sisodia, also stated before the High Court that the condition of his wife was stable, as the CBI stated in the affidavit.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has moved the Supreme Court for bail in CBI and ED cases related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case. He has challenged the Delhi High Court's order rejecting his bail plea.

The Delhi High Court denied him bail in both matters. In its order passed on July 3, 2023, in the ED case, the Delhi HC stated that this court, inter alia, was of the view that, in view of the high political positions held by the accused and his position in the party in power in Delhi, the possibility of influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out.

During arguments, the CBI opposed the bail plea moved by Manish Sisodia and stated, "The applicant (Sisodia) enjoys a close nexus with the executive and offices, and his influence and clout is evident. His party colleagues holding high ranks continue to make factually wrong claims in order to influence the investigation and also claim the applicant to be a victim of a political vendetta."

In February 2023, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the Opposition. He is currently in judicial custody.

According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy, and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy. (ANI)

