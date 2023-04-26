New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai chaired a high-level review meeting with the officials of the Animal Husbandry Department at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday and announced that the Delhi Animal Welfare Board has been constituted for the betterment of animals in Delhi.

Gopal Rai said, "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government has always been determined to work for the welfare of Delhiites and animals living in Delhi. Keeping this in mind, the Animal Welfare Board has been constituted for the betterment of animals in Delhi."

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: Union Cabinet Pays Tribute to Police Personnel Killed in IED Blast in Dantewada.

"The Animal Welfare Board will work for the prevention of cruelty to animals, and take care of them in Delhi. Along with this, it will also provide financial and technical assistance along with guidelines to the organisations/bodies involved in animal welfare work in 11 districts of Delhi," he added.

Minister also said, "The board will continue to work as a governing body. This Animal Welfare Board of 27 members is divided into 19 categories, MLAs of the Delhi Assembly; people actively working in animal welfare work in the state; high officials of the concerned department; representatives from SPCA, Gaushalas and Animal Welfare Board of India have been included."

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: From V Somanna and Jagdish Shettar to Ramesh Jarkiholi, List of Key Candidates of BJP, Congress, JDS and Their Constituencies.

He said, "This board will work to ensure strict compliance with laws related to animal welfare in Delhi and help the organisations involved in this work."

Highlighting the importance of veterinary science in the future, Rai said, "The field of veterinary science will become increasingly important in the future since it not only safeguards the welfare of domestic animals and cattle but also safeguards human health by monitoring and managing zoonotic illnesses. Delhi is home to many pet animals that need medical attention."

"To meet this need and for better treatment of all types of animals, the construction of the first Government Veterinary College of the city has started. As soon as its construction work is completed, Delhi will also have its first Government Veterinary College. Equipped with modern training facilities, this college will be constructed in an area of about 56 acres in Satbari, Delhi," added Gopal Rai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)