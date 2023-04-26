Bangalore, April 26: The stage for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 is getting ready with all kinds of spectacles as polling day nears. The Bhartiya Janata Party, Congress, JDS and others all have locked horns with each other to claim a majority in the 224-member assembly. Generally viewed as a three-cornered fight, the role and the impact of other parties too will be carrying a share in determining the future of the Kannada state.

After the political drama of the 2018 assembly election, BJP claimed a majority in the house and named Basavaraj Bommai as the Chief Minister. However, the ruling party faces a high level of anti-incumbency and corruption charges in its quest to retain the Vidhana Sabha. No Chief Minister has managed to come back to power in Karnataka since 1985. To top it off, some senior leaders have left after being denied tickets and joined Congress. Several polls and surveys showed the saffron party facing a defeat in the upcoming Karnataka polls. But it would be interesting to see how BJP will use their staunch Hindutva approach, the Modi Wave, etc., to play the field. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Joined Congress Because of BJP’s Ill-Treatment, Says Jagadish Shettar After First Meeting With Rahul Gandhi.

As for the Congress, the Karnataka polls hold crucial importance, winning which would boost the party's morale. As a result of a series of political developments and controversies over the last month, the ruling BJP in the state has been clearly on the back foot and, in the process, becoming more and more defensive and reactive. At the same time, Congress has unleashed its attack. Rahul Gandhi addressed rallies in North Karnataka, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took part in campaigning. Party President Mallikarjun Kharge will also be more active as a Karnataka native. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi Calls KS Eshwarappa, Says BJP Will Always Be With Him (Watch Video).

The state of Karnataka will go to the polls on a single day to elect a new government. As the electoral battle of Karnataka rages, we take a look at six key candidates in the fray.

Key Candidates in Fray:

V Somanna:

A BJP veteran, V Somanna, is contesting Karnataka polls from the Varuna constituency. He is up against Congress stalwart and former CM Siddaramaiah. JDS has also fielded their candidate - Bharathi Shankar - for the assembly seat, but this is essentially a straight fight between Congress and BJP. Somanna has a large Lingayat vote bank, but being an outsider in the new constituency could foul his play.

Iqbal Hussain:

The senior Congress leader, Iqbal Hussain, is in the fray with JDS's Nikhil Kumaraswamy and BJP's Gowtham Gowda. Hussain worked extensively during the COVID-19 pandemic, which could go in his favour. He is also expected to turn in minority votes. The fight on the Ramanagar assembly seat would be an interesting one.

HC Yogesh:

HC Yogesh comes from a family of freedom fighters. A new face in Shivamogga seat, he is seen as someone who could bring peace to the constituency, wracked with communal tension. BJP has named RN Channabasappa as a party candidate, while JDS has given a ticket to Ayanur Manjunath.

Jagdish Shettar:

Jagadish Shettar recently switched to Congress from BJP, citing ill-treatment and was given candidature. A seasoned leader, he held the seat for over 15 years. Shettar is up against his close confidant and BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginakayi. Siddhalingeshagouda Mahanta of JDS is also contesting polls. All eyes will be on Hubbali-Dharwad Central assembly constituency due to the political equations.

Ramesh Jarkiholi:

Ramesh Jarkiholi is fighting the Karnataka polls from the Gotak constituency. With his political experience of decades and grassroots-level connection, Jarkholi enjoys mass appeal. He will be facing Congress' Mahantesh Kadadi and JDS' Chandankumar.

Ayanur Manjunath:

JDs has fielded Ayanur Manjunath, who left BJP and joined JDS to contest the seat. Shimoga Assembly constituency is a sitting seat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP's KS Eshwarappa defeated Congress's KB Prasanna Kumar, representing the seat from 2023. BJP announced Channabasappa as the party's candidate as Eshwarappa retired from electoral politics.

There are a total of 5.21 crore voters in the state, including 2.59 crore women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. The results of the much-hyped Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 on May 13. The elections are crucial for all the parties as they seek to strengthen their position in the state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

