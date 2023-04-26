New Delhi, April 26: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday paid tribute to police personnel killed in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also passed a resolution condoling the death of former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal who died on Tuesday, Thakur told reporters here. Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: Full List of Names of DRG Personnel Who Lost Their Lives in IED Blast in Dantewada.

Ten policemen were killed when their vehicle was blown up by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: PM Narendra Modi Condemns IED Attack on DRG Jawans in Dantewada, Says 'Their Sacrifice Will Always Be Remembered'.

Badal, 95, died at a private hospital in Punjab's Mohali on Tuesday evening. He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago with breathing problems.

