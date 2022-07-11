New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) From how to procure e-vehicles to their price range and incentives, the Delhi government's Whatsapp chatbot can answer all possible queries of people of the city looking for information on electric vehicles.

The Delhi transport department's newly launched chatbot is one of the many steps taken by the AAP dispensation to promote electric vehicles in the national capital.

Also Read | Padma Shri Dr. Enamul Haque Passed Away on July 10 in Dhaka. Watch Some of His Excerpts … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

"Delhi government has launched a #WhatsApp chatbot for #ElectricVehicles. Find your nearest charging station, know more about electric mobility, models etc. Send a 'hello' at 98103 36008 and let's collectively @SwitchDelhi," said a tweet by Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra.

The chatbot also sent out random messages on Sunday and people have emailed the government with queries on e-vehicles.

Also Read | Kaali Poster Row: Delhi Court Summons Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai.

As soon as a user sends a "Hi", the chatbot asks for preferred language of communication, and then lists five options — Potential savings while switching to EV (EV Calculator), Find the right EV for yourself (EV Search), Charging Stations, EV Pledge, and Frequently asked questions (FAQs).

Elaborating on the idea behind it, Kundra told PTI that they were, for instance, sending out messages to young people to inform them about e-cycle schemes available in the national capital.

"We want to cater to the electric vehicle community that has e-vehicles. They can find the nearest charging stations. For those who are looking to buy e-vehicles but don't know which models to choose from or what the range is, the chatbot will answer their queries," he said.

The government has collaborated with Whatsapp for the chatbot, the official added.

"It has its own commitment of promoting green mobility, and so they have supported the initiative," he said.

The senior officer said they would keep working to improve the chatbot.

The Delhi government introduced its electric vehicle policy in August 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)