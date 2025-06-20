New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said the Delhi government is considering studying Mumbai's Dharavi model for slum redevelopment in the national capital.

Gupta also claimed that some people were spreading misinformation regarding the demolition of slum clusters in Delhi.

"If you construct a house near a railway line, the chief minister will not save you. I urge people to think about safety and security. If a railway accident happens or someone dies on the railway track, who will be responsible?" she said.

Gupta asserted that demolishing houses was not her government's aim. "But it should not happen that we keep on giving homes and people do not vacate slums," she added.

The chief minister said her government is likely to study Mumbai's Dharavi model for the redevelopment of 675 slum clusters in the national capital.

The redevelopment of Dharavi, a vast slum sprawl in the heart of Mumbai, will be carried out through a special purpose vehicle set up through a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Maharashtra government.

When asked about the Anti-Corruption Branch summons to former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia in the classroom construction case, she said, "Everyone will have to face the music. Arvind Kejriwal will also have to return from Punjab. We do not want fugitive leaders."

Sisodia appeared before the ACB for questioning on Friday.

