New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The Drugs Control Department of the Delhi government has set up two control rooms to counter the shortage of COVID-19 management drugs, the Chief Minister Office (CMO) said on Monday.

As per the Delhi government's notification, one control room is located in Karkardooma, to help residents of East, North East, South, Central, New Delhi and North districts and another at Lawrence road industrial area, to facilitate residents of North West, South West, and West districts.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also rescheduled the summer vacations for students of all government, government-aided and unaided recognised schools from April 20 to June 9.

After the Delhi government announced a six-day lockdown in the metropolis to combat surging Coronavirus infect, a heavy rush of passengers, trying to leave the Delhi NCR region, was seen at the Kaushambi bus stand in Uttar Pradesh.

As the national capital enters a six-day lockdown from 10 pm tonight, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava appealed to the migrant labourers should remain in the city.

"A lockdown has been announced by Delhi government from 10 pm tonight till 5 am on April 26. My appeal to residents of Delhi is to stay indoors. Most essential services, commodities will be available...We sympathise with the migrant labourers who in anticipation of losing jobs may be thinking of returning home. My appeal to them is that they should remain in Delhi. We will ensure that they are looked after," said Shrivastava.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announces that after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the national capital with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal it has been decided that it is important to impose a lockdown in Delhi, from 10 pm tonight to 5 am next Monday (April 26), for six days.

Elaborating on the guidelines of lockdown, the Chief Minister had said that the essential services, food services, medical services will continue.

"Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people, passes will be issued separately for it," he added. (ANI)

