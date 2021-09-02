New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The Arvind Kejriwal government will beautify all parks in the city to fulfil its vision of making Delhi one of the most livable cities in the world, an official statement said on Thursday.

Decked up entrances, open gyms, walking tracks, planting of different varieties of flowers and fruits will be part of the redesigning, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Delhi will be one of the most beautiful cities in the world after the beautification of its parks is done, Sisodia said, as he asked Delhiites to take an active part in the initiative.

“People need to take an active part in protecting and beautifying the parks of Delhi which are our pride. We are confident that all citizens of Delhi will together make Delhi's parks beautiful," he said.

Sisodia said the parks will be redesigned in a way so that they look as beautiful as those in developed countries, he said.

According to the statement, suggestions will also be taken from local residents.

Meanwhile, Sisodia reviewed the scheme on Thursday and gave instructions to the concerned officials in this regard.

“Delhi is like a family and every member should contribute to make the parks in the city beautiful. Let us all contribute together in making Delhi a vibrant city," he said.

