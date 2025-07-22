New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The irrigation and flood control department of Delhi government has constituted a team of 11 officials to conduct a technical audit of infrastructure works carried out under the 'Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan', officials said.

Launched in 2023 by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, the flagship initiative focuses on the development of urbanised villages across Delhi.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Government Inviting Applications for International Sports Awards and Indian Sports Awards 2025? Centre Debunks Fake Website.

The scheme aims to improve the quality of life in these areas by identifying and bridging infrastructure and civic gaps.

According to officials, a multi-disciplinary team comprising nominated superintendent engineers will evaluate the quality, progress and technical standards of the projects undertaken so far.

Also Read | Chhatarpur: Minor Girl Accidentally Swallows Magnet While Playing at Home in MP, Doctor Successfully Removes Foreign Object Without Surgery.

The audit is expected to ensure accountability, efficiency and transparency in the implementation of projects.

In March 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the key milestones under the scheme, including the rollout of piped natural gas (PNG) facilities in 41 villages and the launch of development works in 178 villages.

These projects, with a combined outlay of Rs 383 crore, include roads, drains, streetlights, parks and other essential civic amenities.

Officials said the audit process will further strengthen project delivery and pave the way for timely completion of the ongoing works under the Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)