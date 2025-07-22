Fact Check: Is Government Inviting Applications for International Sports Awards and Indian Sports Awards 2025? Centre Debunks Fake Website

PIB said both awards are not associated with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. (Photo credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

New Delhi, July 22: A website called "indiansportsaward.org" is claiming that the Narendra Modi-led government is inviting applications for the International Sports Awards and Indian Sports Awards 2025. The website, which is going viral, is also using the Government of India's logo on its letterhead to invite applications for both awards. As per the invitation, the Indian Sports Awards 2025 event will be held on August 28 in Delhi.

On the other hand, the letter allegedly affiliated with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India (GOI), further stated that the International Sports Awards 2025 event will be held at the Taj Place Hotel in Mumbai on August 28. The poster also noted that the International Sports Awards 2025 will be conferred by Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, and actors Surendra Pal and Raza Murad. Free Medical Consultation at Home? PIB Fact Check Finds Claim As True, Says Citizens Across India Can Consult Doctors via ‘eSanjeevani OPD’ Teleconsultation System.

These Awards Are Not Associated With Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Says PIB

🚨 Beware of fraudsters! A website is falsely inviting applications for International Sports Award 2025 & Indian Sports Award 2025 using the Government of India’s logo 🔍 #PIBFactCheck: ❌These awards are not associated with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports ⚠️ Always… pic.twitter.com/aXDTA3BO8w — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 22, 2025

While the website appears to be genuine, scroll below to learn the truth about the portal and its alleged applications.

According to a fact check conducted by PIB, neither the International Sports Awards 2025 nor the Indian Sports Awards 2025 is associated with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports under the GOI. The Centre debunked the fake website while cautioning people against fraudsters. PIB also urged people to always verify such claims through official sources before sharing any personal information or applying for the said awards. Did Hindustan Petroleum Issue Approval Letter To Provide LPG Agency Dealership? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth.

So, the news that a government website invited applications for the International Sports Awards 2025 and the Indian Sports Awards 2025 is fake. Neither of these awards is associated in any way with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports under the Government of India.

Fact check

Claim : Government website invites applications for International Sports Awards and Indian Sports Awards 2025 Conclusion : Centre debunked the website as fake. PIB said that both awards are not associated with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports under GOI Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2025 10:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).