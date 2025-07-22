Bhopal, July 22: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 6-year-old girl accidentally swallowed a magnet in Chhatarpur. The alleged incident occurred late Monday night, July 21, when the minor girl was playing with the magnet at her home. The minor girl was later identified as Manvi Jain, daughter of Puneet Kumar Jain. The magnet, which Manvi accidentally swallowed, got stuck in her throat.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, Manvi Jain was playing at home when she accidentally swallowed the magnet. It is learnt that the magnet got stuck in her throat. Soon after the family noticed Manvi, they rushed her to the Chhatarpur District Hospital. At the hospital, Dr Manoj Choudhary, a surgeon, successfully removed the foreign object from Manvi's throat without performing any surgery. Crocodile Attack in Chhatarpur: Man Killed by Reptile While Fishing in Madhya Pradesh; Mutilated Body Found Next Day.

It is reported that Dr Manoj Choudhary is well known for handling such emergency cases. In the past, he successfully removed coins and other foreign objects from the throats of several children. Doctors use Magill Forceps, Endoscopy, and the Foley Catheter Method to remove foreign objects from the throat without surgery.

Meanwhile, a major accident was avoided on Tuesday morning, July 22, near the Bhuteshwar Temple in Bina when a car got stuck on the railway tracks. Luckily, a railway employee spotted the vehicle and stopped all train operations, thereby preventing a possible tragedy. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Accuses Muslim Gym Trainer of Inappropriate Touch During Exercise, Right-Wing Group Holds Protest in Jabalpur.

It is learnt that a 12-year-old boy who was sitting inside the car accidentally started it, which caused the vehicle to move forward and get stuck between the tracks.

