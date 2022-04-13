New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Delhi government's Schools of Specialized Excellence (SoSEs) have been renamed as Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government took the decision during a meeting of the state naming authority held on Tuesday.

It will start from the Khichdipur School of Excellence tomorrow in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government said in a press release.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Education Minister Manish Sisodia will unveil the newly renamed school Board, 'BR Ambedkar School of Excellence Khichdipur' at Khichdipur School of Excellence on April 14, the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar," the release stated.

Notably, the Delhi government has established 31 SoSEs in the past two years, of which 30 SoSE were renamed after Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on Tuesday.

One had already been given the name of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh and is called Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Force Preparatory School.

During the meeting yesterday, the state naming authority also approved the renaming of Government Boys Senior Secondary School (GBSSS) No-2 Adarsh Nagar after Olympian Ravi Dahiya and now it will be named 'Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya'.

Along with this, as per the release, the state naming authority has approved the naming of 16 parks under Delhi Development Authority (DDA) after several freedom fighters.

These parks will be named after freedom fighters like Asaf Ali, Avadh Behari, Master Amir Chand, Lala Hardayal, Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon, Gobind Behari Lal, General Shah Nawaz Khan, Satyawati, Colonel Prem Sehgal, Basant Kumar Biwas, Bhai Balmukund, Dr Sushila Nayyar, Hakim Ajmal Khan, Brij Krishna Chandiwala, Swami Shraddhanand and Deshbandhu CF Andrews. (ANI)

