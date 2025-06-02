New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has provided relief to open school students awaiting their Class XII results, allowing them to participate in the Joint Admission Committee (JAC) counselling for engineering and architecture programs in Delhi government-funded universities.

The JAC, a consortium overseeing admissions based on JEE (Main) ranks, typically schedules its counselling process after the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) announces its results. However, this year, JAC's registration process concluded on June 2, preventing open school students from participating despite their academic merit.

Challenging this exclusion, petitioner Om Upadhyay, who belongs to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and other affected students approached the Delhi High Court on May 28. He had scored 97.7 percentile in the JEE-Mains exam.

The plea argued that students should not suffer due to delays in result declaration and sought provisional participation.

Through an order dated May 30, the court directed JAC to register these students physically for counselling on June 2 and permit their online registration on June 19, without requiring their Class XII results.

Additionally, the court instructed NIOS to expedite the result declaration, preferably by June 17, 2025.

Furthermore, JAC was ordered to notify other similarly placed candidates about this provision, ensuring they receive equal opportunity to register and participate in the counselling process. (ANI)

