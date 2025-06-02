Khan Younis, June 2: Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip opened fire as people headed toward an aid distribution site a kilometre away at around sunrise on Monday, killing at least three people and wounding dozens, health officials and a witness said. The military said it fired warning shots at "suspects" who approached its forces.

The shooting occurred at the same location where witnesses say Israeli forces fired a day earlier on crowds of people heading toward the aid hub in southern Gaza run by the Israeli and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. The Israeli military said it fired warning shots on Monday toward "several suspects who advanced toward the troops and posed a threat to them," around a kilometre (1,000 yards) away from the closed aid distribution site. The army denied it was preventing people from reaching the site. ‘No Situation Where We Stop War’: Benjamin Netanyahu Says Israel Defense Forces Entering Gaza With ‘Full Force’ in Coming Days to 'Destroy Hamas'.

The United Nations and major aid groups have rejected the foundation's new system for aid distribution. They say it violates humanitarian principles and cannot meet mounting needs in the territory of roughly 2 million people, where experts have warned of famine because of an Israeli blockade that was only slightly eased last month.

In a separate incident on Monday, an Israeli strike on a residential building in northern Gaza killed 14 people, according to health officials. The Shifa and al-Ahli hospitals confirmed the toll from the strike in the built-up Jabaliya refugee camp, saying five women and seven children were among those killed. Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Seeks Amendments to Latest US Ceasefire Proposal, Envoy Steve Witkoff Calls It ‘ Totally Unacceptable’.

The military said it had struck "terror targets" across northern Gaza, without elaborating. Israel says it only targets militants and tries to avoid harming civilians. It blames civilian deaths on Hamas because the militant group is entrenched in populated areas.

Shooting in Southern Gaza

A Red Cross field hospital received 50 wounded people, including two declared dead on arrival, after the shooting in southern Gaza, according to Hisham Mhanna, a Red Cross spokesperson. He said most had gunfire and shrapnel wounds. Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Younis said it received a third body.

Moataz al-Feirani, 21, who was being treated at Nasser Hospital, said he was shot in his leg as he walked with a crowd of thousands toward the aid distribution site. He said Israeli forces opened fire as they neared the Flag Roundabout at around 5.30 am. "We had had nothing, and they (military) were watching us," he said, adding that drones were filming them.

On Sunday, at least 31 people were killed and over 170 wounded at the Flag Roundabout as large crowds headed toward the aid site, according to local health officials, aid groups and several eyewitnesses. The witnesses said Israeli forces opened fire on the crowds at around 3 am after ordering them to disperse and come back when the distribution site opens.

Israel's military on Sunday denied its forces fired at civilians near the aid site in the now mostly uninhabited southern city of Rafah, a military zone off limits to independent media. An Israeli military official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with procedure, said troops fired warning shots at several suspects advancing toward them overnight.

Risking Their Lives for Food

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "appalled by the reports of Palestinians killed and injured while seeking aid in Gaza" on Sunday. "It is unacceptable that Palestinians are risking their lives for food." "I call for an immediate and independent investigation into these events and for perpetrators to be held accountable," he said in a statement on Monday.

Israel and the United States say they helped establish the new aid system to circumvent Hamas, which they accuse of siphoning off assistance. UN agencies deny there is any systemic diversion of aid and say the new system violates humanitarian principles by allowing Israel to control who receives aid and by forcing Palestinians to travel long distances to receive it.

Palestinians must pass close to Israeli forces and cross military lines to reach the GHF hubs, in contrast to the UN aid network, which delivers aid to where Palestinians are located.

