Mumbai, June 2: In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old man reportedly died by suicide by jumping from the third floor of R City Mall in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Monday, June 2. The incident has sent shockwaves across the city. A probe has been launched into the incident.

According to a report published by News18Marathi, the deceased was identified as Deepak Joshi. Preliminary investigations suggest that Joshi had been experiencing mental stress in the days leading up to the incident. Mumbai Shocker: Elderly Woman Attempts Suicide After Verbal Abuse by Son, Police Register FIR Under Senior Citizens Act.

The Parksite police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. More details are awaited.

On May 27, a 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping to death from the 23rd floor of a building in the eastern suburb of Vikhroli in Mumbai. According to the police, the victim, Harshada Tandolkar, was mentally disturbed, but the exact reason for the extreme step is unclear. Tandolkar jumped from the 23rd floor and fell on a parked motorcycle, and her body split into two. Mumbai: Animation Company Executive Dies by Suicide in Vile Parle Hotel After Placing 'Do Not Disturb' Sign on Door, Blames Wife and Her Aunt in Suicide Note Left on Firm's Website.

Locals alerted the police, and based on preliminary information, an accidental death report (ADR) was registered in the case.

