New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday permitted the withdrawal of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that raised concerns about the lyrics of the song 'Maniac', produced by YoYo Honey Singh Productions Private Limited.

A bench comprising Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela declined to entertain the plea. The court advised the petitioner to explore other remedies, stating that if the matter involved vulgarity or obscenity, an FIR should be filed.

Furthermore, the court took exception to the language used by the petitioner's counsel, particularly the term "Bhojpuri vulgarity." The judges emphasized that vulgarity transcends regional boundaries, asserting that "vulgarity is vulgarity" and should not be regionalized.

The petitioner, Lavkush Kumar, through Advocate Kumar Utkarsh, stated that the song promotes explicit sexualization and employs double entendre, portraying women solely as objects of sexual desire.

Additionally, the use of the Bhojpuri language in the song is criticized for allegedly normalizing vulgarity, which undermines the principles of women's empowerment.

Upon reviewing the lyrics, it is claimed that the language and gestures used are obscene, appealing to lascivious or salacious interests, and potentially corrupting the minds of youth and other sections of society, stated the plea.

While freedom of speech and expression is a fundamental right under Article 19(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution, it is not absolute. This right is subject to reasonable restrictions under Article 19(2), which include considerations of public order, decency, and morality. Therefore, the petition emphasizes the need to strike a balance between individual freedoms and societal interests, the plea added.

The proliferation of vulgar and sexually explicit content in Bhojpuri songs, as exemplified by Maniac, has reportedly had a significant impact on Bihar. Bhojpuri music, with its widespread influence, particularly among the youth, is said to normalize overt sexualization, the objectification of women, and derogatory language. This trend is alleged to erode societal values, fostering a culture of misogyny, sexism, and disrespect towards women.

The glorification of such content in popular media is argued to create a harmful environment, exposing young people, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, to unhealthy and distorted notions of gender relations, consent, and respect. This, in turn, undermines the dignity of women and reinforces negative gender stereotypes, the plea reads. (ANI)

