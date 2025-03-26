Surat, March 26: A 45-year-old diamond artisan in Gujarat’s Surat died by suicide in police custody shortly after being detained for allegedly raping his minor daughter. The incident occurred on Tuesday at the Varachha police station, where he reportedly hanged himself using his shirt from a ventilation grill in the washroom. Deputy Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar confirmed the details, noting that the accused had three daughters and a son, with the 16-year-old victim living with him following the death of his wife two years prior.

The alleged rape took place early Monday morning while the victim and her younger brother were asleep. After discussing the incident with her elder sister, a police complaint was filed late that night. Preliminary investigations corroborated the victim's claims, leading to the father's detention. Kolkata Shocker: Man Rapes Friend's Daughter Since 2018, Threatens Victim With Photos and Videos of Act; Arrested After Survivor Reveals Ordeal to Her Parents.

Police indicated that the man may have taken his life out of guilt, fearing societal repercussions and how he would face his children amidst such serious allegations. However, an investigation is ongoing to explore other potential reasons for his suicide. Bengaluru Shocker: Constable Rapes 17-Year-Old Rape Survivor Complainant at Police Station, Arrested.

As per protocol for custodial deaths, an inquest will be conducted in the presence of a magistrate, and guidelines from the National Human Rights Commission will be followed. The body has been sent to SMIMER Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

