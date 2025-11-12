New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) has issued notice to advocates to cooperate with the security staff in view of the security alert in the national capital.

In view of the blast near the Red Fort complex on Monday evening, claiming eight lives and injuring several others, a security alert was issued in the national capital and surrounding regions.

A notice has been issued on Wednesday by Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) requesting the lawyers to cooperate with the security staff deployed at the Delhi High Court during verification of ID cards, checking of bags, cars and other routine security checks already in place.

This notice has been issued by Vikram Singh Panwar, Secretary of DHCBA, stating that the measures are essential for maintaining the safety and security of all lawyers, litigants, court staff, and others associated with the functioning of the Delhi High Court.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has constituted a "dedicated and comprehensive" investigation team to probe the recent Delhi car blast incident-- a terrorist attack executed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad module unearthed by Indian agencies, top sources said.

The team will function under the supervision of senior officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police and above, ensuring a coordinated and in-depth probe into the case.

The move comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formally handed over the investigation to the NIA, citing a terror angle behind the explosion.

Following the transfer, the NIA promptly registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to trace those responsible and uncover the broader network involved, if any.

Sources added that the agency is also coordinating with other central and state security units as part of its ongoing probe.

The NIA team will investigate several angle including "whether the explosion was intentional or accidental". However, it is clear that this incident is an integral part of the same chain in which the agencies uncovered a major terror module and seized a huge cache of explosives from Faridabad.

Agencies, however, have cleared that the blast near the Red Fort has ultimately been linked to an incident involving some objectionable posters found in the jurisdiction of Naugam Police Post in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, following which an FIR was registered on October 19, 2025. (ANI)

