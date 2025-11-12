Is the 'Mermaid Spotted in Bandra' Video Real or Fake? Viral Reel Claiming Mermaid Washed Up Near Carter Road in Mumbai Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check

Mumbai, November 12: Did a mermaid wash up near Carter Road in Mumbai's Bandra? The question comes as a video going viral on social media alleges that a mermaid was spotted in Bandra after it was washed up near Carter Road off the Arabian Sea. "Mumbai Mermaid Spotted Near Bandra, Complains About Water Pollution and Rent," the caption of the viral clip shared on Instagram read. Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 1 lakh views, with many believing it to be true.

The viral clip shows the mermaid emerging from the water off the Arabian Sea at Carter Road in Bandra. The video appears to be true as it shows the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) in the background. "Bandra residents lost their collective sanity this morning when a mermaid washed up near Carter Road," the Instagram user said while sharing the video. Although the video appears to be real, scroll below to know the truth behind the viral reel. Did a Tiger Attack and Take a Man Away Near Brahmapuri Forest Guest House in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur? Fact Check Reveals Viral Video Is AI-Generated.

AI-Generated Video of Mermaid Washed Up Near Carter Road Goes Viral

A video going viral claimed that a mermaid was spotted in Mumbai's Bandra (Photo Credits: Instagram/aikalaakari)

A fact check of the viral video showing a mermaid spotted in Bandra revealed that the clip was created using Artificial intelligence (AI). The video was made using AI tools such as Imagine Art. "Locals tried offering her vada pav, which she politely refused, saying she’s on a seaweed-only diet. The BMC has allegedly requested her to “register as aquatic property” if she plans to stay beyond Ganpati," the user's caption read, indicating satire. The video was shared by Rahul Nanda, an AI filmmaker.

Nanda goes by the handle "aikalaakari" on Instagram. In the post, Rahul Nanda also asked people to comment "Imagine Art" to get the secret website where he makes AI-generated photos and videos. Thereby suggesting that the video of the mermaid washed up near Carter Road is not real but an AI-generated clip. The AI filmmaker has more than three lakh followers and is known for making AI reels. Nanda has created several AI videos, such as a leopard at Jholalabad Mall, a leopard entering Dharamshala cricket stadium and a wave crashing through a beachside gym, among others. Did a Wave Crash Through Beachside Gym? Fact Check Reveals Viral Reel Is AI-Generated.

Hence, the alleged claim that a mermaid was spotted in Mumbai's Bandra is not true. The viral video showing a mermaid washing up near Carter Road is not a real video but an AI-generated clip made by an AI artist. As clarified by the Instagram user, he made the video using Imagine Art. It's not clear if the Instagram user made the viral reel of a mermaid being spotted in Bandra to mislead people or to spread fake news.

