New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has directed concerned authorities to look into grievances raised by the petitioner, who has sought to issue directions to investigate corruption charges against an Indian Revenue Service of Chhattisgarh.

The petitioner Rakesh Choubey has sought to register a complaint and Enforcement Case Information Report and carry out an investigation into the representation made by him, whereby he alleged large-scale corruption carried out by Aman Kumar Singh ever since his appointment into the Indian Revenue Service in 1995. However, despite a detailed complaint/representation along with evidence having been filed, no action has been taken on the same, the petitioner has said.

Aman Kumar Singh was appointed as the Joint Secretary at the Chief Minister Office, Chhattisgarh, on a contractual basis and later served as the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Government of Chhattisgarh till 2018.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh directed the authorities concerned to look into the grievances ventilated by the Petitioner Rakesh Choubey in his representations dated December 4, 2019, and July 17, 2021.

"We, therefore, direct the concerned Respondents to look into the grievances ventilated by the Petitioner in the said representations as well as in the present writ petition and take a decision, in accordance with law, rules and regulations and Government policies applicable to the case," the Court said.

The decision shall be taken by the concerned Respondents as expeditiously as possible and preferably within a period of 16 weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order.

With these observations, the court disposed of the petition.

According to the petition, Singh served in the Department of Revenue (Government of India), during the mentioned period of time. Singh was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation ("CBI") and other agencies on multiple occasions. Singh was transferred to Chhattisgarh in 2004. Thereafter he resigned in January 2010, but continued with the State Government on a contractual basis as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, the petitioner said.

The petitioner sought direction from investigating agency to register an appropriate complaint/ Enforcement Case Information Report on the basis of the Complaint/Representation made by the Petitioner and investigate the illegalities, corruption, and money laundering stated thereto.

The petitioner also sought a court-monitored SIT investigation into the corrupt and criminal actions as detailed in the complaint/Representations dated December 4, 2019, and August 27, 2021, made by the Petitioner.

In the alternative, he also sought to pass an order, direction or an appropriate writ in the nature of mandamus, directing the respondents to consider the complaint/ representation made by the Petitioner and documents filed therewith, and take action in accordance with the law. (ANI)

