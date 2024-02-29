New Delhi [India], February 29 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition direction to Centre and other respondents which sought directions to change the boundaries of the several north Indian states including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The plea also sought direction to shift capitals of Haryana and Punjab as well as their High Courts.

The Bench comprising of Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora while dismissing the public interest litigation stated that "courts cant pass these type of directions and cant change boundaries of the country and states".

It is the exclusive domain of the Parliament, we can't pass order to redraw the map of the country, said the bench.

The plea moved by one peititoner JP Singh who appeared before the bench in person, sought direction to respondents to merge Meerut Commissionerate, Sonepat, Faridabad and Gurugram with Delhi.

The petitioner also sought merger of Chandigarh with Haryana. (ANI)

