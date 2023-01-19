New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted two weeks interim bail to the expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the custodial death case of a rape victim's father.

Earlier on Monday, Kuldeep Singh Sengar was granted interim bail, in the 2017 Unnao rape case, for his daughter's wedding.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma granted him interim bail from January 27 to February 10, 2023.

His plea was accepted on the furnishing of a personal bond of Rs one lakh and a surety bond where he has been directed to keep his google live location active and is asked to report before the Investigating Officers (IO) at Lucknow everyday.

The High Court has also directed that look-out circulars (LOC) be opened during the period of the interim bail. He has been directed not to indulge with victims or witnesses.

Earlier, Sengar moved a plea through Advocate Kanhaiya Singhal and sought interim bail for his daughter's wedding in February 2023.

His daughter's wedding is on February 8 and ceremonies would start in January 2023 itself.

He was convicted and awarded a life sentence for raping a minor in Unnao in 2017. Sengar was also convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in the custodial death case.

His appeal against the conviction and sentence is pending before the High Court. His plea seeking regular bail is also under consideration before the High Court. (ANI)

