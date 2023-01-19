Mumbai, January 19: Amid the season of layoffs across sectors including tech companies, e-commerce company Amazon has overtaken Apple to become the most valued bran in the world. Last year, billionaire Jeff Bezos's Amazon was the topper in the list of world's most values brand across the globe.

The news of Amazon beating Apple to become world's most valued brand comes after Brand Finance released its Global 500 2023 list. According to a report in Times Now, Amazon has managed to go past Apple even after its brand value fell by 15 percent this year. Interestingly, only one Indian brand, the Tata Group, made it to the list of top 100 valued companied across the globe. Amazon Layoffs: Tech Giant Begins Fresh Round of Firings To Reduce Its Headcount, 18,000 Jobs To Go.

The report by Brand Finance said that although Amazon is valued has number 1 globally, its brand value has fallen with its rating slipping from AAA+ to AAA. Besides, Amazon's quality of customer service has also taken a hit while its delivery service time has become lengthier.

Most Valuable Brands List: Top 10 Brand Names

Amazon Apple Google Microsoft Walmart Samsung Group ICBC Verizon Tesla TikTok and Douyin

According to Brand Finance's brand valuation consultancy report, Apple has slipped to number 2 position behind Amazon as its supply chain has been disrupted. The report also said that Apple's brand value id down by 16 percent to $297.5 billion from $355.1 billion last year. Tata Group To Merge Vistara With Air India; Singapore Airlines To Hold 25.1% Stake in Merged Entity.

From India's perspective, 150-year-old Tata Group is the only brand that managed to make inroad in the top 100. As per Brand Finance's report, Tata's brand value increased to 69 from 78 last year. However, the report did not mention the reasons for Tata's rise in the ranking list. Besides Tata, IT giant Infosys jumped to the 150th slot from its 158 rank last year.

