New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has issued notice in a contempt petition alleging wilful disobedience of its earlier directions requiring authorities to take action against illegal online health service aggregators operating in the city.

Justice Sachin Datta, while hearing the contempt case filed by Dr Rohit Jain, examined allegations that government authorities have failed to comply with the court's judgment dated August 6, 2020.

The petitioner, represented by advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, contended that despite clear judicial directions, no effective action has been initiated against online health service aggregators allegedly operating in violation of statutory provisions, including the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010.

In its 2020 judgment, the High Court had directed the concerned authorities to initiate action, in accordance with law, against any illegal online health service aggregators functioning in Delhi, after granting them an adequate opportunity of hearing.

The court had emphasised that such action must be taken expeditiously wherever violations of applicable laws, rules, regulations, or government policies are found.

Issuing a notice in the contempt proceedings, the court granted the respondents four weeks' time to file a reply. The court specifically directed that the response must deal with the petitioner's allegation that the requisite action has not been taken despite the statutory mandate under the Clinical Establishments Act.

Appearing for the respondent, Sameer Vashisht, Standing Counsel (Civil) for the Government of NCT of Delhi, informed the court that related regulatory issues are presently under consideration before a Division Bench of the High Court in a separate writ petition concerning the regulation of pathological laboratories and clinical establishments in Delhi.

The court directed that the counter-affidavit to be filed must clearly set out the steps already taken, the proposed timelines for framing the regulatory mechanism, and categorically clarify whether the proposed legislation would extend to online health service aggregators. The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 15 2026. (ANI)

