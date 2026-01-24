Mumbai, January 24: In the wake of a political storm over her "Paint Mumbra Green" remark, AIMIM councillor Sahar Shaikh has taken to social media to respond to critics using a lighthearted viral trend. Posting on Instagram, the 29-year-old leader shared a series of photos and a reel with the caption "Colour Colour Konsa Colour?", a direct nod to the controversy surrounding her choice of words during a recent victory rally.

The post, which features her in various outfits in different colours, is being seen by many as a defiant yet non-confrontational reply to those accusing her of communalising local politics. Who Is Sahar Shaikh? Newly Elected AIMIM Corporator Clarifies Her 'Paint Mumbra Green' Remark Amid Viral Controversy Over Her Victory Speech.

‘Colour Colour Konsa Colour’: Sahar Shaikh Shares Photos on Insta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahar Shaikh (@saharyunusshaikh)

Who Is Sahar Shaikh?

Sahar Shaikh is the youngest elected corporator from Mumbra in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) elections. A former makeup artist and basketball player with a background in IAS preparation, she transitioned into full-time politics after being denied a ticket by the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

The daughter of veteran local leader Yunus Shaikh, Sahar has built a massive digital footprint, boasting over 4.3 lakh followers on Instagram. She frequently uses the platform to blend "Gen-Z" social media trends with grassroots activism, often posting reels about civic issues like garbage collection and school admissions alongside lifestyle content. Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: BJP’s Alliance With AIMIM, Congress Shameful Display of Hypocrisy, Says Shiv Sena (UBT)'s ‘Saamana’.

The move comes as the Mumbra police officially recorded Shaikh’s statement this week following multiple complaints from rival political parties, including the BJP and Shiv Sena. Critics argued that her vow to turn the township "green" was a communal provocation.

However, Shaikh has consistently maintained that the reference was strictly to the AIMIM party flag. By using the "Colour Colour" trend, she appears to be doubling down on her clarification that the debate is being artificially manufactured over a simple color associated with her political organization.

Sahar Shaikh Paint Mumbra Green Remark Row: Controversy and Police Action

The controversy erupted when a video of Shaikh’s victory speech went viral, in which she taunted veteran MLA Jitendra Awhad with the phrase "Kaise haraya?" (How did I defeat you?) and spoke of painting the town green. On Saturday, Mumbra police confirmed they had summoned her twice to explain her stance.

While the police have invoked Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) as a preventive measure to maintain order, no formal charges have been filed. Investigators are currently reviewing the video and her recorded statement to determine if any further legal action is required.

The Controversy and Apology

The controversy erupted when a video of her speech circulated online, showing her telling supporters that the goal was to ensure Mumbra was "painted green" under AIMIM’s leadership. Opposing parties, including the Shiv Sena and BJP, were quick to condemn the remark, accusing the councillor of using divisive rhetoric to consolidate a specific vote bank.

In her apology, Shaikh emphasized that she respects all religions and that her primary goal remains the development of the area for all residents. She noted that as a young politician, she is still learning the nuances of public speaking and expressed regret if her choice of words caused any offense to the public or other communities.

