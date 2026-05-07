India News | Delhi HC Refuses Immediate Restraint on NDTV Reports in Anil Ambani Defamation Suit, Issues Notice

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to pass any immediate restraining order against NDTV over reports relating to CBI and ED cases linked to industrialist Anil Ambani, observing that issues concerning Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution and freedom of speech require detailed consideration.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to NDTV and other defendants on Ambani's plea seeking an interim injunction in a defamation suit and listed the matter for further hearing in July 2026.

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During the hearing, the Court remarked that there is a distinction between "news and views" and observed that Ambani would have to establish that the reports were so incorrect that they warranted an injunction.

"Article 19(1)(a)... I have passed orders like that [injunction], but not on the first date. I have had at least 8 hearings," the Court observed while indicating that orders restricting publication cannot ordinarily be passed without a detailed hearing.

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Appearing for Ambani, counsel argued that there had been 72 "pointed publications" against him in the last eight months. It was submitted that whenever action was taken against a Reliance Group entity, Ambani's name was highlighted despite him being separate from those entities.

The plaintiff's side referred to an NDTV report, which allegedly stated that assets worth ₹1,400 crore had been attached in a case against Anil Ambani, whereas the proceedings were allegedly against another Reliance entity. Another report was cited to contend that it wrongly suggested Ambani had been prevented from leaving the country, while the original material only recorded an undertaking given by him.

Counsel argued that such reporting amounted to mischaracterisation and sought restraint on further publication. It was also submitted before the Court that a majority stake in NDTV is owned by the Adani Group.

At one stage, the Bench observed that there is "some collective responsibility as well." However, the Court reiterated that matters involving curbs on publication engage constitutional free speech protections and require careful examination.

The Court also noted that Ambani has sought damages of ₹2.1 crore in the defamation suit.

The suit has been filed against NDTV, NDTV Convergence Limited, IANS Private Limited and certain journalists associated with the NDTV group.

According to the suit, the plaintiff has alleged that the defendants, comprising the NDTV Group and associated entities, have carried out a "continuous, unrelenting" campaign of publishing and broadcasting defamatory material linking him personally to ongoing investigations against certain corporate entities associated with the Reliance ADA Group.

The plaint claims that the reports rely upon FIRs, chargesheets and Enforcement Directorate proceedings to portray the plaintiff as guilty despite no court having convicted him or even taken cognisance in some proceedings.

The suit alleges that the publications contain "reckless innuendos, distorted facts, prejudicial implications", and were designed to damage his personal and business reputation, affect investor confidence and create panic in the market. (ANI)

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