Mysuru Mirror Viral Video: Mysuru Uses Mirrors To Tackle Public Urination

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In an unusual civic initiative aimed at curbing public urination, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has installed mirror-like stainless steel panels along a wall near the city’s Central Bus Stand. The move, designed as a behavioural deterrent rather than a punitive measure, has attracted widespread attention online after videos of the installation went viral on social media.

The reflective panels have been fixed along an 80-metre vacant compound wall near the suburban bus stand, an area that had reportedly become a habitual spot for public urination. Instead of relying only on warning boards or fines, civic authorities opted for a visual intervention intended to make offenders uncomfortable by confronting them with their own reflection. ‘DM Uncle, Please Fix My Road’: Uttar Pradesh Administration Acts Swiftly After Class 1 Student’s Social Media Plea Goes Viral.

Mysuru Uses Mirrors Instead of Penalties to Stop Public Urination

Mysuru administration installs mirrors along the roadside to stop people from peeing on the streets. Masterstroke 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/dPXXtn9Hnc — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) May 7, 2026

According to officials, the reflective surface allows passersby to clearly see anyone standing near the wall, creating what they describe as a psychological deterrent.

A video circulating online showed a person walking alongside the wall and explaining how the installation works. The individual said the concept was based on the idea that most people would hesitate to engage in such behaviour while seeing themselves in a mirror in a public setting. Hyderabad Cycling Track Viral Video: Woman Runner Calls Out Man Allegedly Masturbating in Public.

The man also said, "If they had simply put up a board saying that urination here is a punishable offence, no one would've taken it seriously. This is the only way people can be stopped."

To ensure the reflective panels remain visible during evening and night hours, LED lighting has been installed around the structure. Officials said the lights automatically switch on along with the streetlights.

The project has reportedly been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 9.5 lakh. Civic officials have described it as the first initiative of its kind in Karnataka.

Authorities said the installation aligns with wider cleanliness and civic awareness campaigns, including the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The objective, officials said, is to encourage behavioural change without depending entirely on strict enforcement measures.

The initiative has drawn mixed reactions from the public. While some residents and social media users praised the creative approach to addressing a persistent civic issue, others questioned the expenditure and whether the solution would be effective in the long term.

Despite the differing opinions, the installation has quickly become a talking point online, with many describing it as an unconventional attempt to improve public hygiene and urban cleanliness.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).