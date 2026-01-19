New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday refused suspension of sentence (bail) of Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao custodial death case. He is serving a ten-year jail term in the Unnao rape victim's father's custodial death case.

He is a former BJP MLA. He has been in custody since April 13, 2018.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja rejected the plea seeking suspension of the sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

While pronouncing the judgement, Justice Dudeja said, "Court is of conscious view that appellant has undergone a period of more than 7 years. Still, there is no ground for suspension of sentence."

A detailed judgment is to be uploaded by the High Court.

Earlier, Sengar was granted bail in a minor rape case on December 23, 2025. However, the Supreme Court stayed the order on December 29.

Advocate Mehmood Pracha, counsel for the rape victim, had argued that Kuldeep Singh Sengar doesn't deserve bail as there was a threat to the victim and to her family. She is being harassed on social media, defamed by levelling Allegations against her.

On the other hand, Senior counsel Manish Vasisth alongwith advocate Kanhaiya Singhal, appeared for Kuldeep Singh Sengar. They opposed the submissions made by counsel for the victim.

It was submitted that appellant Sengar has been in custody for the last 9 years in this case. Only 11 months are left.

Earlier, counsel for Sengar argued that the appellant was not present at the site on April 3, 2018.

It was also submitted that the trial court relied on Section 61 of the CrPC in respect of Appellant's secretary, Santosh Mishra. He spoke with the appellant by phone on the day of the incident, when the appellant was not there. However, he was not examined by the court.

It was also argued that there was a contradiction in the statements of two witnesses. There is a lack of credibility and reliability.

Senger, along with other accused, was convicted by the Tis Hazari Court in 2018. He is also serving a life sentence in Minor's rape case.

These cases stem from FIRs registered in 2018 at Police Station Makhi, Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, and were decided by the District and Sessions Judge (West) at the Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi.

Senger's counsel had argued that the appellant had been languishing in jail since April 13, 2018, except for abrief period when he was granted the benefit of an interim suspension of sentence by this Court, on account of the marriage of his daughter, and the appellant had admittedly not misused the liberty granted to him.

The background of the present case is that on June 4, 2017, the minor daughter of the victim in this case was enticed on the pretext of getting a job and was taken to the house of appellant Kuldeep Singh Senger, where the appellant had raped her.

The high court had noted that on April 3, 2018, the family of the minor rape victim had travelled to Unnao for a court hearing when her father, the victim in this case, was brutally assaulted by the accused persons in broad daylight. The very next day, the police arrested the victim.

Surendra on allegations of being in illegal possession of arms, and he had ultimately succumbed to multiple injuries suffered by him, while in police custody on April 9, 2018. (ANI)

