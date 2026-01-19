New Delhi, Jan 19: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday that citizens will no longer need to dial different helpline numbers during disasters or emergencies, as contacting just 112 will ensure rapid assistance. She said this initiative is being launched under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 2.0. “The objective is to free people from the burden of remembering multiple numbers during crises and to ensure swift help when it matters most,” she said.

Chief Minister Gupta said that the objective of this proposal is to simplify, accelerate and strengthen the emergency response system in the Capital, thereby ensuring the safety of life and property and developing Delhi as a safe, smart and responsive city. The Chief Minister stated that at present, different helpline numbers are used for various emergency services Police (100), Fire Services (101), Ambulance/Health Services (108), Women’s Helpline (181), Child Helpline (1098), Gas Leakage (1906), Electricity Supply (19123), Water Supply (1916), Delhi Metro (155370), and Disaster Management/Relief Services (1077), among others. ‘CM Rekha Gupta Embarrasses India’: AAP Leaders Slam Chief Minister Rekha Gupta After She Claims Bhagat Singh and His Comrades Threw Bomb Against ‘Deaf Congress Government’.

She said this multiplicity often leads to confusion and delays during critical situations. Under ERSS 2.0, citizens will no longer need to call separate numbers for different emergencies; all assistance can be sought by dialling 112 alone. According to the Chief Minister, the Ministry of Home Affairs has declared 112 as the national emergency number, and in line with this, Delhi is moving towards its implementation. ERSS 2.0 is a modern, unified signal-handling system that will receive all emergency calls, mobile app alerts, panic button activations, SMS, and web alerts at a single Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP).

From here, depending on the nature of the emergency, the police, fire services, ambulance, and disaster management agencies can be alerted simultaneously. Assistance can be sought not only by phone, but also via a mobile app, an emergency button, SMS, and online platforms, ensuring that even if a citizen is unable to speak, they can still send a distress signal with ease, she said. The Chief Minister explained that one of the key features of ERSS 2.0 is its automatic location identification. As soon as a call or emergency alert is received, the system automatically detects the caller’s location, eliminating the need for the victim to explain where they are.

Once the location is identified, the nearest police vehicle, ambulance or fire tender is immediately dispatched from the control room. This saves crucial time during the golden hour (the first 60 minutes) and ensures faster assistance. Under the new system, a single call will alert the police, fire and medical services simultaneously, significantly reducing delays in emergency response, she said. According to the Chief Minister, ERSS 2.0 will feature a modern dashboard in the control room, enabling real-time monitoring of where an incident has occurred, which vehicle has been dispatched and how long it will take to reach the site. In case of any delay, an alternative vehicle can be deployed immediately. Rekha Gupta Attack Case: Tis Hazari Court Frames Charges Against Two Accused in Delhi CM Attack Matter.

This ensures continuous oversight and enhances accountability. She added that the entire plan will be implemented in phases. In the first phase, all existing emergency numbers will be integrated into 112, she said. This will be followed by technical upgrades, public awareness campaigns, training of call-takers and, finally, evaluation of the system, she said. The CM also informed that an extensive public awareness campaign will be launched to promote the use of 112. Displays will be installed in government offices, public spaces, Metro stations and buses to publicise the number. In addition, regular mock drills and outreach programmes will be organised to assess preparedness across departments.

