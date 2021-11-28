New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The national capital reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and one death on the second consecutive day during the last 24 hours, the Delhi health bulletin said on Sunday.

With this, the death toll has reached 25,097. The fatality rate in the city is currently at 1.74 per cent.

The active caseload in the city stands at 288 and the cumulative infections have mounted to 14,40,866. The daily positivity rate currently stands at 0.06 per cent.

As many as 33 recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours in the national capital. With this, the total recoveries mounted to 14,15,481.

A total of 53,515 tests were conducted in the national capital in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,08,25,326.

Meanwhile, as many as 123901 beneficiaries were also Delhi logs 32 new COVID-19 cases, one death vaccinated against the virus in the last 24 hours. The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated in the national capital so far have reached 2,24,69,578. (ANI)

