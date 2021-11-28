Lucknow, November 28: Another incident of tiger attack has been reported from a village near Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh. A farmer was reportedly attacked by the big cat leading to his death near Majhra Purab Dumera village in Lakhimpur Kheri district of UP on Saturday. The forest range officer who inspected the location reportedly found pugmarks of a tiger. Several people have been attacked and killed by wild animals in the area.

According to a report by the Times of India, the villagers have been advised to stay away from the forest area. They have also been advised to work in group. Nighasan range officer Vimlesh Kumar said that kin of the deceased will be provided compensation under state's disasters act and also by the Dudhwa Foundation. He reportedly said that his team is searching the area. Tiger Mauls 12-Year-Old Boy to Death at Zone of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Adlabad Village.

“Our team is combing the area. We have assured the victim’s kin that they will get compensation under the state’s disasters Act. An immediate compensation of Rs 10,000 will be provided from the Dudhwa Foundation to the victim’s kin. Senior officials have been informed about the incident," he was quoted as saying by TOI. Tiger Attack in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, 2 Killed, 1 Injured.

A similar incident was reported from Nighasan area in August as well. A 12-year-old boy was mauled to death by a tiger in Adlabad village in Uttar Pradesh. The boy was picking vegetables from his family's field when the tiger attacked him. He later succumbed to injuries.

