New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra has urged people to watch the film "The Bengal Files', emphasising that it portrays the "bitter truth" about the Partition and the politics of appeasement.

Speaking after viewing the movie, Mishra stated, "The movie shows the bitter truth about Partition and appeasement politics. It is the cinema's responsibility to show the truth. All citizens should watch this film...Only those who have something to hide try to stop people from expressing themselves. Every Bengali should watch this film as it shows the bitter truth which some people want to hide."

Also Read | US Labels India a 'Central Pillar' in Indo-Pacific Strategy, but Donald Trump’s Tariff Measures Undermine Key Goals, Says Report.

Earlier, actor-producer Pallavi Joshi wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu seeking help for the peaceful release of 'The Bengal Files' in West Bengal and alleged and "unofficial ban" on the film's release in the state.

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Bengal Files' explores the communal violence that took place in undivided Bengal during the 1940s, including the events of the Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots of 1946.

Also Read | Punjab Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA Manjinder Lalpura Sentenced to 4 Years Imprisonment in Molestation Case.

'The Bengal Files' is directed by Vivek Agnihotri, who came to fame with his directorial debut 'The Kashmir Files' in 2022. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)