India News | Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra Launches Road and Drain Construction Works Worth Rs 70 Lakhs in Sonia Vihar

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Friday inaugurated road and drain construction works at Teesra Pusta Market in Sonia Vihar under the Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency.

The project, funded through the Chief Minister's Development Fund for Rs 70 lakh, is aimed at strengthening basic civic infrastructure in the area, the release said.

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On this occasion, he also inaugurated several completed link lanes in the area.

Speaking at the event, Mishra stated that today, marking the completion of one year of 'Operation Sindoor' (an extraordinary testament to the valour of the Indian Army), the entire nation pays homage to the leadership of the illustrious Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the bravery of the armed forces.

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Mishra remarked that exactly one year ago, through 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian Army struck such deep terror into the hearts of terrorists that even those who had previously demanded "proof" of the Army's actions are today offering their congratulations. For the first time in world history, a country's military launched an attack within the borders of a nuclear-armed nation, teaching a fitting lesson to terrorists.

Mishra stated that the "surgical strike" of a year ago occurred when our army, within a span of just 90 minutes, destroyed 11 Pakistani military posts and returned safely. Now, on May 4th, the people of Bengal have carried out a different kind of "surgical strike" against those hostile to the Sanatan tradition.

Through the election results in Delhi, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, the citizens of this country have sent a clear message: anyone who speaks of eradicating Sanatan Dharma will themselves be eradicated by the people.

Providing an update on the ongoing development works in Karawal Nagar, Kapil Mishra announced that over the past year, development projects worth more than Rs 300 crore have been sanctioned for the area.

The release further stated that a comprehensive sewage network is currently being laid in Sonia Vihar alone at a cost of approximately Rs 70 crore, and similar sewage-related work is set to commence in the Sabhapur ward within a month.

The Cabinet Minister noted that under previous administrations, MLAs and municipal councillors consistently faced a shortage of funds for development projects, a situation that often led to friction and tension between the councillors and the legislators. However, the Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, took the decision to empower the municipal councillors; consequently, a development fund of Rs 1 crore has been allocated to each and every councillor.

Mishra further remarked that under previous governments, the issue of "unauthorised colonies" served merely as a pretext for inaction; citing the lack of approved building plans, many politicians would simply spend their entire five-year tenure doing nothing more than dumping construction debris in the streets. Projects such as laying sewage lines would drag on for four to five years, leaving the streets perpetually dug up.

In stark contrast, under the current administration, 70 to 80 per cent of the sewage work in Sonia Vihar has been completed in just about one year. This progress is expected to soon resolve the persistent issues of waterlogging and poor road conditions in the area. He added that the "unauthorised" tag currently attached to this locality will also eventually be removed, noting that Delhi's new Master Plan is currently in the works. Efforts are being made within this new Master Plan to ensure that residents also receive relief regarding the regulations pertaining to the "O-Zone" (River Yamuna Floodplain Zone).

Mishra stated that work is currently underway to repair the embankment. Work to lay tiles over the sections of the embankment that have already been filled, thereby enabling the resumption of traffic, will commence immediately.

The process has also been initiated regarding the long-pending demand to double the width of the embankment. This is a major project estimated at Rs350-400 crore, and work will begin following the necessary approvals. There are also plans to open another Municipal Corporation primary school in Sonia Vihar. Additionally, work will be undertaken to lay high-tension power lines underground in Sabhapur.

He further said that progress is also being made on the Delhi Government's historic plan to launch cruise services on the Yamuna River, which is expected to be operational within one to two months.

Municipal Councillor Soni Anupam Pandey was also present on this occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)