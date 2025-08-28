New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested two members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang after an encounter in New Ashok Nagar.

The arrested were identified as Kartik Jakhar and Kavish. They opened fire on the police. In retaliation, the police shot one of the criminals in the leg and caught them, the police said.

Both of them are henchmen of US-based gangster Harry Boxer, against whom more than half a dozen cases are registered.

Earlier this month, Jharkhand's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) brought back gangster Mayank Singh, aka Sunil Meena, from Baku, Azerbaijan, marking a historic first extradition for the Jharkhand police.

According to Jharkhand Police, Mayank Singh appears to be a vital link between local gangster Aman Sahu and the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The gangster has around 50 cases registered against him across Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and possibly other states.

Rishav Kumar Jha, SP ATS, had said, "We have extradited him from Baku, Azerbaijan. This is the first successful extradition in the history of Jharkhand police, and we hope that the remaining criminals who are based out of the country will also be extradited or deported very soon."

"Prima facie, he appears to be a point of contact between Aman Sahu and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. We will interrogate him and gather all the details regarding the relationship between the two gangs in the prison. He has 50 cases registered against him in Jharkhand, Rajasthan and other cases," Jha said.

In May 2024, the Raipur police, upon receiving the intelligence inputs, nabbed four shooters from the Aman Sahu gang from Rajasthan and Jharkhand on Sunday.

Reportedly, these suspects were working under the instructions of Mayank Singh, who directed operations for Lawrence Bishnoi and Aman Sahu.

The accusers were in constant communication with Mayank and executed the targets of Lawrence Bishnoi and Aman Sahu's gang. They also used codenames for their operations and identities.

The gang members were operating in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan, targeting various businesses across these regions. The police team managed to arrest them before they could execute two to three major incidents. The police also recovered a pistol intended for use in their crimes. (ANI)

