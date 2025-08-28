Mumbai, August 28: The share price of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd (BSE: CIANAGRO) has touched an all time high of INR 668.10. Amid the huge jump in share price of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd (BSE: CIANAGRO), netizens have allleged conspiracy behind Union Minister Nitin Gadkari pushing E20 fuel. Wonder why? That's because Nitin Gadkari's son, Nikhil Gadkari, is the managing director of CIAN Agro company. It is worth noting that the share of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd are presently trading at INR 668.10 after rising by INR 31.80 or 5.00 per cent. Stocks of CIAN Agro saw its 52-week low of INR 107.35 on August 29 last year.

CIAN Agro Industries Share Price Hits All-Time High of INR 668.10

Share price of CIAN Agro Industries hits all time high (Photo Credits: BSE)

Several users alleged that CIAN Agro was traditionally not an ethanol producer but entered the space in February 2024. Post which, the country started pushing for ethanol usage. "The revenues mutliplied 28X. The profits shot up 100X. The share went up from Rs.41 a year back to Rs.668 today, locked at upper circuit," X users claimed. Notably, the share price of CIAN Agro has grown from INR 38 to INR 668.10 in one year. Nikhil Gadkari-led CIAN Agro Industries share price hitting all-time high comes amid debate across the country over ethanol-blended petrol's impact on vehicles and the Central government's push for E20 (20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol. Is Ethanol-Blended Petrol Hurting Your Car? Netizens Claim Reduced Car Mileage, Express Concerns for Engine Longevity As Oil Companies Selling E20 Petrol.

CIAN Agro Industries Share Price Hits All-Time High

CIAN Agro is not traditionally an ethanol producer but entered the space in Feb 2024. India started pushing for ethanol usage. The revenues mutliplied 28X. The profits shot up 100X The share went up from Rs.41 a year back to Rs.668 today, locked at upper circuit. PS: CIAN is… pic.twitter.com/2nD6XJ4H7f — Maheshwer Peri (@maheshperi) August 27, 2025

CIAN Agro Is Not Traditionally an Ethanol Producer but Entered the Space in Feb 2024

PS: CIAN is owned by #Nikhil Gadkari, son of Nitin Gadkari.#CIAN Agro is not traditionally an ethanol producer but entered the space in Feb 2024 . India started pushing for ethanol usage. The revenues mutliplied 28X. The #profits shot up 100X The share went up from Rs.41 a… pic.twitter.com/wfHEaSfCCv — A K Mandhan (@A_K_Mandhan) August 27, 2025

CIAN Agro Industries Share Price Touches All-Time High

nitin gadkari son's comapny works actively works on ethonal things from 38 rs 668 in 1 years and here i am doing swing trades and finding better risk reward setup 🙂 pic.twitter.com/mV8m98Sbda — Payal sharma 📈 (@payal_trustable) August 27, 2025

Earlier this month, Nitin Gadkari had dismissed concerns over ethanol-blended petrol. Speaking at a session during the Business Today India@100 Summit, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways said no complaints were reported so far. He also accused detractors of spreading misinformation about the government’s ethanol-blending programme while challenging critics to produce even a single instance of E20 petril causing vehicle problems. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had also asserted that E20 does not harm engine life or vehicle performance, even in older, legacy vehicles.

However, the ministry did acknowledged a marginal drop in mileage. The clarification came amid rising concerns over the impact of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (E20) affecting vehicle's performance. Over the past few months, car owners nationwide have claimed that their vehicles' mileage ws dropping due to E20 petrol. trol). They also raised concerns over reduced mileage and raised questions about the engine's longevity while claiming that oil companies were allegedly selling E20 petrol. Is Ethanol Blending in Petrol Harming Your Car Mileage and Engine Life? Petroleum Ministry Issues Detailed Rebuttal to Concerns Over E20 Petrol, Acknowledges ‘Marginal Decrease in Mileage’.

Besides CIAN Agro Industries, many companies manufacture ethanol in the country. Some of the notable names include Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited, Shree Renuka Sugars Limited, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited, and HPCL Biofuels Limited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2025 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).